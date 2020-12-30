City of Welch to host NYE Coal Drop

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — While some New Year’s Eve events in the area are cancelled due to COVID-19, the city of Welch will still hold its celebration.

Last year, the city of Welch re-ignited an historic tradition of dropping a large lump of coal to count down to the new year. Jason Grubb, a business development specialist for the city of Welch, said coal plays such a large role in the history of Welch.

He said this event is as important to the people in Welch as the ball drop is for New York City. After successfully hosting events during the COVID-19 pandemic at the Welch Market and in the city, Grubb said they wanted to find a way to host this event again.

“Following covid guidelines, social distancing, staying with their families and being able to celebrate the new year, and hopefully we will be able to put 2020 behind us,” Grubb explained.



The event is at Martha Moore Park in Welch. Grubb said the event is more than just a countdown. There will be food, karaoke, and even a talent show. The event starts at 8 p.m. and ends a little after midnight.