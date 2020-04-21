City of Welch welcomes new Assistant Police Chief

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — There is a new face working at the Welch Police Department.

Former Deputy Timothy Vineyard is now the Assistant Police Chief. Vineyard said he hopes to get a lot done while working with the city of Welch. He also wants to get to know the community a little better.

“When you work for the county, you didn’t get to interact a lot with the people in the community. Here, you can because you see a majority of the people everyday practically, and you can do that here,” Vineyard said.

Vineyard added he and other officers at the police department are working with city officials to help boos tourism and keep Welch clean.