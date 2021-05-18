Class of 2021 walk through their former elementary school

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Students from the class of 2021 walked the campus of Crescent Elementary school in their caps and gowns. Getting the chance to look back as they prepare to move forward.

“It is truly a right of passage most of our students started their education and they are finishing their education in Raleigh County schools and it is a great way to complete the circle,” said Theresa Lewis, the Principal of Crescent Elementary School.

Lewis began the ceremony four years ago as a chance to show departing students how much they mean to the community. Students from Woodrow Wilson High School, other area high schools and even Oak Hill High School gathered to walk single file around the school one last time.

“I think it’s pretty cool because we have been here since we were little and now we are graduating and it’s nice to go back in time and see everything that we have been doing,” said Jill McKan, who is graduating from Woodrow Wilson.

“It is nice to be with everyone again that we grew up with,” said Katie Haga, also graduating from Woodrow Wilson.

Flashbacks from their younger years to remind these young adults how it all began.

“I think just like seeing all the memories we had when we were younger just makes it all the better,” said McKan.

Lewis said every student should remember where they came from. She believes elementary school carries fond memories for most, and it is a good experience for those who might want a little normalcy before stepping into the next phase of their lives.

“In the uncertain times that we have had and the mask wearing and the different kinds of celebrations that we had to have, at least they can return to a place that they felt safe and loved and just enjoy being together one last time,” said Lewis.

Ending their education where it all began.