RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Mountaineer fans in Southern West Virginia got a special treat on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

Those who enjoy each and every Gold and Blue athletic program gathered in Glade Springs to greet a few very special guests.

The Coaches Caravan returned to the area, as the day kicked off with a golf scramble and breakfast. People then got the chance to meet and mingle with several coaches from different Mountaineer sports.

“It is always good to be in Beckley. The people here, this is as good a group of Mountaineer fans here in Beckley, West Virginia than anywhere in West Virginia,” said Neal Brown, the Mountaineer head football coach.

Money raised during the Coaches Caravan goes towards Mountaineer athletic scholarships.