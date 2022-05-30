COAL CITY, WV (WVNS) – One local VFW post celebrates Memorial Day as they remind their community what makes Memorial Day important.

The VFW Post 4326 and State VFW representatives held a Memorial Day ceremony in Coal City. Local speakers gave the history of Memorial Day and how it became a national holiday.

They honored the fallen as they brought to light the number of fallen from each major American conflict. Post 4326 Commander Kevin Meadows says while it is appropriate to honor those who served, Memorial Day is set aside to remember those who died in service.

“Some people confuse Veterans Day and Memorial Day. Veterans Day honors the living today is the day we honor our dead,” said Meadows.

Veterans in attendance received lunch after the ceremony.