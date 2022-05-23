UNION, WV (WVNS) — A labor dispute left some employees in Monroe County locked out of their jobs.

On Monday, May 23, 2022, workers at Collins Aerospace in Union were locked out of their jobs. Employees said when they showed up for work early, they were met with blockades. They belong to the United Steel Workers of America Post 1449 in Union.

They claim the company apparently kept around 250 workers off of the property. Employees declined to talk to 59 News on camera. They said U.S.W officials told them to not talk about the lockout. Even so, they weathered the storm to make the public aware of their situation.

Workers said they want the public to know they are not on strike. Employees did tell 59 News that Collins Aerospace is in negotiations with their union to work out a new contract. Until then, they will not receive health insurance or paychecks.

Both Collins Aerospace and U.S.W. 1449 President Brian Laxton did not offer additional details. Stick with 59 News as we follow the story and report updates as we receive them.