SUMMERS COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Hinton Second Saturdays got back out on the water to re-color the river.

Those out on the water say with good friends, family, and fun in the sun, it does not take a lot to float your boat.

The weather, the people, and everything that they provided for us to make this a very enjoyable event. The town has done an incredible job it has been very very nice,” said Gerry White, who traveled from Charleston to take part in Color the River.

For many people who came out, the time on the water reminds them of childhood summers spent floating in the sun.

“I grew up on the New River, this is the Greenbrier River, but I grew up on the Greenbrier River and it does exactly that,” Amy Richmond, a volunteer with Hinton Second Saturday.

Once people got their fill, tried to catch some fish, or were just ready to go home, they completed their voyage in Talcott, right next to the John Henry Museum. Where they were helped out of the water and into shuttles back to camp.

“It is a good thing for us to be here, we can provide a fast response if there is an emergent need plus we can assist people out of the water to help lessen the likelihood of falls and trips and accidents when people get out of the water,” said Loyd Lowry, a firefighter with the Talcott Fire Department.

Lowry said this is where many people take a dip, whether they wanted to or not.

“The last two feet I tried to get down and there I went,” said White.

White was just one of the hundreds of people who traveled to the area to help cover the river, and take in all Summers County has to offer.

“Summers County is really pushing the tourism agenda and this is something that gives us good exposure it gets people out, lets people know what all we have to offer in this county, there are a lot of great restaurants, great scenery, and opportunities for people to come and visit,” said Lowry

But the day means more than just a float on the water.

“It is really great for Hinton Second Saturdays cancer fund that is why we do this every year we do this to raise money and all through donations and the sell of our t-shirts we have a Color the River Cancer fund and we give that to families in our community in need,” said Richmond.

With nearly one thousand people in attendance, the event raised $3,000.