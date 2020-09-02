LIVE NOW: Gov. Justice shuts down bars in Monongalia County

Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans. For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, call the State’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-887-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov.

The Governor began his briefing in the usual manner, bringing attention to the tragedy of the deaths experienced since his last briefing on Monday, Aug. 31. There were 16, bringing the total to 230. He asked West Virginians to pray for all of those who passed away.

West Virginia has just short of 1/1,000 of the deaths of the entire country. The United States has lost almost half those who were lost in World War II the Governor said. He made that connection as the country is remembering the end of that war. Sept. 2, 2020 is the 75th anniversary.

As the Governor reviewed the numbers he stated the R-T factor in West Virginia is 1.22. That is third worst in the country.

Since Monday, when the Governor allowed sports teams in Orange counties to be tested, those counties opted not to take the opportunity. Gov. Justice said this was probably not the best decision by the counties as the state was not able to gather medical data to help provide a safe environment for the community.

“We have to make our schools as safe as they can possibly be,” the Governor stated.

The Governor addressed a situation with the bars in Monongalia County. He closed all the bars again as of 4 p.m. on Wednesday. There are 29 cases of 12 fraternities in Monongalia County.

Addressing the requests for WVU to be rated as its own community, the Governor stated those who attend the university still move through the local area. That is the definition of community spread the Governor said. He asked students to listen to the experts and to WVU President E. Gordan Gee.

Regarding the County Alert System, the latest numbers show Mercer County is close to going into the Orange. There are several outbreaks at schools in other counties across the state. Those are Point Pleasant Primary and Mingo Central High School. Point Pleasant’s opening will be delayed until Sept. 17.

The WVHEPC is getting $92,000 from the state. It is to support nursing students by offering scholarships.

The Board of Education will be allowed to continue the summer feeding programs for students through Dec. 31, 2020. This is because of support from U.S. Department of Agriculture. They have delivered more than 16-million meals since the pandemic began.

Free testing is coming to Raleigh County. That will be on Friday, Sept. 11. It will be from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department.

The census numbers keep improving. West Virginia remains second only to Idaho at a 94.2-percent response rate. The Governor said this will pay dividends for the next 10 years.

Sept. 2, 2020 is the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II. Churches across the state will ring their bells at 7 p.m. to remember the event. Gov. Justice asked people to take that moment to honor all those who serve and have served.

Superintendent Clayton Burch addressed concerns over whether the schools in West Virginia are ready to reopen. He said they are ready despite rumors to the contrary. The biggest shortage is for gloves to the custodial staff. That gap is being filled by help from the West Virginia National Guard. The recent survey from the Board of Education located a gap of 1,500 computers for students. That gap was addressed and resolved because people responded to the survey.