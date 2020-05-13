Tanning businesses in WV added to businesses opening on May 21

Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans. For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, call the State’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-887-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov.

Tanning businesses will be allowed to reopen starting on Thursday, May 21, 2020. That is the latest information from Gov. Jim Justice in his COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday, May 13. This comes after consulting with state medical experts.

The Governor asked people to stay the course and be patient as West Virginia goes through the process of reopening the economy. People should do what they can to stay safe and follow the guidelines from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) and the CDC.

This is National Nursing Home Week and May is National Foster Care Month. These are two areas which have particular focus in West Virginia. The Governor said there are thousands of families in WV under these two umbrellas who are affected by the pandemic. DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch said they have seen increased interest in becoming foster families recently.

The Governor pleaded with West Virginians to respond to the Census. He provided some numbers to put the need into perspective. The county with the highest number of people who have responded is Wood County. They have 64.8-percent who have responded. The lowest is McDowell County with only 4.7-percent who responded to the census. The Governor stated a lot of southern counties are on the low end. He added that additional federal dollars could have come to the Mountain State in response to the pandemic if West Virginians had been counted in 2010.

Dr. Clay Marsh stated the R 0 number for West Virginia remains below one. He said this is good, but West Virginians need to keep up with following social distancing and other guidelines as the state reopens to ensure the spread of the illness stays low.