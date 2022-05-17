PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — It is not always an easy job and no two days are the same. Those on the frontlines had to change their daily operations during the pandemic.

Princeton Fire Department’s first female firefighter Ashley Peyton said you can not do this job without empathy.

“I like to help people and I really enjoy the adrenaline rush of the calls. I also care about people, I think in this job you need to have your own level of caring for others and own level of wanting to help other people,” said Peyton.

We here at 59News want to give our thanks to all EMS personnel who serve our Southern West Virginia Counties.