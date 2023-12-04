BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Fruits of Labor Cafe in downtown Beckley hosted a winter gathering on Monday, December 4, 2023, with Drema Hill of West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine as the guest speaker.

Communities of Healing, a recovery-to-work program, encourages and supports businesses which employ those recovering from addiction.

A growing number of workers in the two Virginias are taking steps to recover, following a widespread opioid epidemic.

The founder of Fruits of Labor Cafe said on Monday that Communities of Healing aids in the effort.

That employment step can be such a key role in sustaining long-term recovery, and seeing them get their children back, to seeing them be able to purchase their first car or to be able to move into housing,” said Tammy Jordan, who is also president of Fruits of Labor Cafe.