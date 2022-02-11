RUPERT, WV (WVNS) — Valentine’s Day is almost here, and one children’s shelter in Greenbrier County put together something special for their kids.

The Greenbrier Valley Children’s Home in Rupert is home to twelve children, anywhere from seven to 18 years old. They put a post out on Facebook on February 5, asking for help from the community.

They wanted to do something special for the kids in the shelter, many of whom do not receive Valentine’s Day cards. So, they asked those in the community and online to send in cards and candy for the kids.

The outpour of responses shocked shelter supervisor Davina Aggee.

“I’ve gotten message after message after message on Facebook about people wanting to send stuff, home school classes making crafts to send I know there are things still coming,” said Aggee.

Aggee said they had to bring a bag to the post office, as they received letters from across the state and country.

“We know that we have stuff that has come up as far as Texas, South Carolina, Ohio, Virginia, so things are coming in from everywhere and it has really been a blessing,” said Aggee.

Aggee said they received more cards than they know what to do with.

They are open to further donations, which they will give to the eight other houses in their organization across the state.

Aggee said she can’t decide what warms her heart more during the season of love, the looks on the kids’ faces as they receive the cards, or the knowledge that those in the community want these kids to feel loved.

“We are raising a generation of kids here that we sometimes feel like are forgotten and so to see this many people take the time out of their day to do something to care for these kids and show them that they are not forgotten and they are cared about means a lot to this staff,” said Aggee.

Anyone who wants to send something to the shelter can find their address over on their website.