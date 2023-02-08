BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Community Health Systems in Beckley is among four health centers across West Virginia to receive funding from United States Department of Health and Human Services.

U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced the funding of $17,155,004 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on February 8, 2023. The funding is designed to strengthen specific healthcare services across West Virginia. The funding will specifically support the critical services of preventing and treating sexually transmitted diseases throughout the state and bolstering scientific research projects around mental health and environmental hazards. The funding is coming to four health centers with the most need.

“I’m pleased HHS is investing more than $17.1 million in these critical initiatives that will support healthcare services throughout West Virginia. The funding announced today will help four West Virginia health centers as they continue to provide quality care for their communities and will also assist with statewide efforts to prevent and treat sexually transmitted diseases. The funding will also support two important scientific research projects around mental health and environmental hazards, and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of these investments for years to come. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to ensure every West Virginian across the Mountain State has the quality, affordable health services they need.” Senator Joe Manchin, (D-WV)

“I’m glad to see many important initiatives across the Mountain State be recognized and receive the support they need to operate efficiently and effectively. This funding announced will strengthen a variety of critical health services across our state, including treating and preventing sexually transmitted diseases, while also supporting research initiatives important to public health. The health centers receiving this funding will also be better equipped to improve access to health care to West Virginians in rural areas and hard to reach areas. I’m proud to announce this funding and look forward to the benefits that it will have across West Virginia.” Senator Shelley Moore Capito, (R-WV)

Individual awards for the four health centers are listed below:

The HHS Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) Health Center Cluster Grant Program provides funding to support local health centers across the country, especially in rural and geographically isolated areas.

$4,641,437 – Community Care of West Virginia, Rock Cave

$4,627,591 – Shenandoah Valley Medical System, Martinsburg

$3,364,164 – Community Health Systems, Beckley

$2,576,011 – New River Health Association, Scarbro

The HHS Center for Disease Control (CDC) Strengthening STD Prevention and Control for Health Departments provides funding to state health departments to help prevent, diagnose and treat sexually transmitted diseases (STDs).