Community honors life of former Bluefield Police Officer who lost battle to COVID-19

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Community members remembered the life of a former Bluefield Police officer who lost his battle with COVID-19.

On Jan. 1, 2021, retired Lieutenant James “JD” Vance died due to complications with COVID-19.

Friends, family and coworkers gathered at the Bluefield City Park for a candlelight vigil on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2020. Organizers said Lt. Vance and his more than 20 years of service with the Bluefield Police Department touched many lives.

Patrolman R.V. Johnson Jr. said he and fellow officers will miss being able to talk to Vance about anything and everything.

“When he left us it hurt us, but obviously this hurts a lot more. We no longer have this person we can call upon, that great man we can call upon to ask for advice outside the workforce,” Johnson said.



The funeral is Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2020. The procession will leave from Memorial Funeral Home at 10 a.m.