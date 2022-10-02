RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS)) — Little Jimmy Dickens is a country music legend, best known for his humor-ladened songs.

Born in Bolt, Jimmy would hitchhike his way to Beckley to play the morning rooster for a local radio station.

From there, his career grew, and he became a member of the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. At the time of his death, he was one of the longest-serving members of the Opry.

Matt Mullins, a local musician, talked about how Little Jimmy affected his own music.

“I always want to, in my songwriting, I always want to ride the fence of being clever and still funny and Little Jimmy was the epitome of that,” said Mullins. “All of his songs were tongue in cheek, still really well throughout, and great songwriting.”

Last year, Little Jimmy’s family decided to honor his legacy with a highway historical marker. James Allen, one of Jimmy’s nephews, spoke about what the marker meant to him and the rest of Little Jimmy’s family.

“But, its just a, a tremendous honor to, for people to recognize the things that Little Jimmy did and also the way that he felt about West Virginia, the things that he wanted to do to give back to the state,” said Allen.

To honor his dedication to his craft, the spot chosen for the marker is where Jimmy would stand to hitchhike to Beckley.