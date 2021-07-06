Community members discuss Patriot Parade held in response to missing flags

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Fourth of July came and went in Lewisburg. Celebrating the holiday on the tail end of the pandemic, ceremonies and fireworks returned across the country; however, there was one thing missing in Lewisburg during the holiday weekend: American flags dressing the town in red, white, and blue.

“It was just it was very heart wrenching to see that there wasn’t any gesture made towards that,” said McCaden Brackenrich.

After it was brought to the attention of the public, Lewisburg Mayor Beverly White released a statement, apologizing for the mistake. She said it was a scheduling error. 59News reached out to her, but were not able to get a response.

A lot of people in the community did not like her explanation.

“After 245 years of that, you would think that it happens on the same day every year, and it is kinda hard to fall through the cracks,” said Brackenrich.

Brackenrich is a former police officer. He was partially paralyzed in a shooting accident, and while the holiday does not focus on law enforcement, he knows the sacrifices officers make.

He, along with members of the community, put together a parade to show their patriotic pride. More than 200 people gathered to put on a parade and show what the flag means to them, and even more came out to watch. Including state legislators who represent the area.

“Well there were hundreds of cars trucks and motorcycles all waving flags, it was a great display of patriotism,” said Sen. Jack Woodrum, (R) – WV.

Even those who were not physically there, spoke about the area they represent. State Senator Stephen Baldwin acknowledged the situation in Lewisburg, stating it is not a partisan issue.

“Instead of being outraged one time and forgetting about it, I hope we can be patriotic the other 364 days of the year,” said Sen. Baldwin, (D) – WV.

By this, Baldwin meant there are patriotic issues being discussed in Charleston at the moment and he wants the public to pay attention. He said there is legislation supporting police officers, veterans, and volunteer firefighters he wants people to get behind.

Brackenrich said he would like the mayor to make a formal apology and he hopes something like this does not happen again. At the end of the day, his is proud of how the community came together.

“We felt needed to be done, so I feel like even if nothing is done, we still made an effort to put forth through that,” said Brackenrich.