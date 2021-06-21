Community members upset over increase in fireworks

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — With West Virginia Day, Father’s Day, and Juneteenth all falling on the same weekend, there was no shortage of things to celebrate from June 19 through June 21. But outside of organized events, some people in the community are upset with the amount of fireworks set off late at night.

“Well it’s like it’s already July,” said Justin Tyree.

Since the Fourth of July is right around the corner, tents filled with fireworks are popping up in parking lots across Raleigh County. Some people told 59News they are no stranger to fireworks, but this year the problem is worse than ever.

“This year is different they wont stop letting them off, they are bigger, they are louder and they are setting them off late,” said Tyree.

Those in the area attribute the pandemic to the increase of fireworks in the night sky.

“Everybody has been inside cooped up and they have seen firework tents pop up and they are like, ‘okay I have money, let’s go blow something up,'” said Tyree.

Tyree said this is an issue he is sensitive about, not only for his dog, but for himself.

“I am disabled with a brain injury, so I am kind of shell shocked and it kind of startles me,” said Tyree.

Tyree is not the only concerned person. Linda Carter said the problem is right in her backyard. Like many in the area, her husband is a veteran suffering from PTSD. She said people should be more considerate.

“I have neighbors that put off kinds that they are not really supposed to and it really bothers him, and it bothers my two little dogs, so I think people should have a little more respect for our veterans and for our animals,” said Carter.

Carter said for her husband, every firework set off sends him back to Vietnam. While she understands people are trying to enjoy themselves, she hopes they think of those, like her husband, the next time they set up late at night.