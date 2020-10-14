Community-wide clean-up underway in Hinton

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — A community-wide clean up is planned for the city of Hinton.

The public works department will take dump trucks and pick up trucks around the city to pick up trash for homeowners. They will pick up anything from old furniture to electronics. The only things they are not picking up are hazardous waste items, like tires or paint.

This program was made possible through a connection with the Raleigh County landfill.

“There’s a lot of enthusiasm from several local residents also. So, we really think that this is positive. We tore some houses down on the West End of town and that was a very positive move. So this is on top of that, trying to get everything cleaned up,” said Cris Meadows, Hinton city manager.

People living in Hinton will have to put their trash out overnight for the trucks to pick it up at 7 a.m. This clean up will last until the Friday, October 23, 2020