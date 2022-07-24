ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — The basketball courts at Concord University set the stage for a full-fledged camp for kids of all ages.

In 2020, the overnight camp was canceled due to covid. The following year, the camp was modified into a day camp.

2022 saw Concord’s basketball camp return in full swing with overnight and dayside campers ranging from ages eight to 18.

Concord basketball Head Coach Todd May said it feels nice to be somewhat back to normal after the past two years.

“Just the value of hard work,” May said. “Whatever they decide to go into, it may not be basketball, it may be a job down the line. It may be another sport that they decide to go into if they want to play in college but just the value of hard work and where that’ll get you in life.”

May said if there are still kids who want to sign up for the camp, they can still do so on their Facebook page.