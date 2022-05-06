ATHENS, WV (WVNS) – This time of year marks high school and college graduations all over the state and the country. The class of 2022 ceremony recieves more pomp and circumstance as it marks the school’s 150th anniversary.

Concord University will celebrate graduates with four separate in-person graduations for students throughout the weekend. On Friday, May 6, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. the Master’s graduates celebrated with a hooding ceremony. On Saturday, May 7, 2022, there are three undergraduate ceremonies at 9:00 a.m. 11:00 a.m., and 1:00 p.m.

“This is a real landmark graduation for us and that’s why we’re really glad to be back more or less in person and face to face and doing it the normal way,” said Concord Provost Edward Huffstetler.

As usual, Concord University will stream all of its graduation ceremonies in case anyone won’t be able to attend in person.