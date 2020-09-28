Concord University Theatre goes virtual for its take on Shakespeare

ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — Zoom is now an integral part of education at almost every level. Some Concord students are using it in a different way.

For Concord University Theatre, the show must go on. Called “Tragedians Anonymous”, the group will place traditional Shakespeare characters in a COVID-19 setting. Junior Trevor Darago, who will play Romeo, said the performance will be completely through Zoom and Facebook Live for everyone to watch.

“This is the first time since the beginning of theatre that we’ve really seen this new platform rise up and take place over the stage,” Darago said.

Showtime is October 9-10, 2020 at 7 p.m. You can also watch the performances on Facebook after their premiere.