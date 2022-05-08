WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV — A weekend filled with cars, camaraderie, and charity concluded, on Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Greenbrier County.

For many who work and live near the Greenbrier Resort, they said you would be hard-pressed to find a more popular event in recent years than the Concours d’Elegance.

While it is only the fifth year the national car show took a pit stop at America’s resort, it certainly does not look or feel that way. As people from all across the country made a rendevous to the resort.

“A lot of these drivers have never been to West Virginia before. Even some of them we talked to today have had family members over the years, one guy was telling me his grandparents used to come to the greenbrier and he always wanted to come, but never did and now this gives him an excuse to come,” said Cam Huffman, the director of public relations for The Greenbrier.

For those who love anything on four wheels, the event had something to offer. A drive to the New River gorge to start the circuit Friday, May 6, followed by a half marathon and Cars and Cocktails on Saturday, May 7, and then the main event.

Cars as old as driving itself, restored from nothing, on the same pavement as the those that represent the culmination of modern technology. American ingenuity alongside European elegance, blasts from the past and cars back from the future. From electric cars to cars that run on steam and one common trait for all in attendance.

“There is no classes, they are just enthusiasts, they just love cars, whether you are rich or poor, it doesn’t matter, it is just people with passion, said Erick Arbuckle.

Eric Arbuckle owns a 1911 Stanley steamer, not the yellow van, but one of less than thirty like it whose steam-powered engines are still in use.

Growing up in McLean, Virginia, he fell in love with the car as he saw his neighbor chug down the street. He spent four years to bring the car back to life, and as he went through the steps to get started, he explained how he grew to love it even more.

“People are very curious how it works how it operates how it starts, it is fun just to share the knowledge and curiosity everybody has,” said Arbuckle.

When he sees people’s eyes light up when he takes it out for a drive, he falls in love all over again. Arbuckle added that feeling is the heart of events like this one, to showcase the cars they drive, and the passion that drives them.

The elegant and historic cars were not the only thing to put smiles on those walking through the resort.

While the Concours d’Elegance previously offered refreshments, this year organizers wanted the event to feel like a fair or festival.

Several local vendors joined those who set up to serve car enthusiasts and tourists. Hog Wild Barbeque, PCM Crepes, and Big Draft Brewery were among the vendors set up along the grounds.

“We are really excited to be a part of the community and a part of The Greenbrier and we are excited that they see us as a valued partner in expanding the community and growing the community of White Sulphur as a whole,” said Austin Ramsey with Big Draft Brewing.

Organizers at the Greenbrier say they hope to add additional vendors in the future!