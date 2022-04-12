BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Congresswoman Carol Miller was in Beckley on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, to host a roundtable discussion on the benefits of the Medicare Advantage Program.

Medicare Advantage provides care to twenty-seven million older adults and provides an alternative to traditional Medicare that may be better suited for some seniors.

Miller recently co-wrote a letter of bi-partisan support for Medicare Advantage and said she sees the difference it makes in people’s lives here in West Virginia.

“Well, there’s over 153,000 people on it (in West Virginia) right now. Which shows you what a good plan it is,” said Miller.

The event gave local seniors a chance to share their experiences with Medicare Advantage with the congresswoman, lessons she said she plans to bring back with her to D.C.

One local Medicare Advantage enrollee said he signed up for the plan because Medicare Advantage offers certain benefits that aren’t available in traditional Medicare plans.

“With Medicare Advantage, you get a lot of extra benefits that you don’t have to pay extra for, or you pay just a small amount for. And it varies from plan to plan,” said Jim Wallace.

Wallace said one of the benefits of his plan is the ability to attend free Silver Sneakers classes, an exercise program designed for older adults. He also says his partner, Mary Louise, teaches Silver Sneakers classes, and she sees firsthand what a difference the Medicare Advantage plan is making in seniors’ lives.

“The people who come to her classes, most of them are enrolled in Medicare Advantage plans that allow them to come to those classes for free,” Wallace explained. “So they’re getting exercise and staying healthy longer into their older years.”