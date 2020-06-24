Construction of new Beckley Fire Department nearing completion

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The Beckley Fire Department is wrapping up construction on a brand new fire station.

The new building houses the fire department, the code enforcement office, and a training tower. The main building is equipped with both meeting and training doors, four bay doors, and an emergency path to enter the bypass.

Mayor Rob Rappold estimates the project will cost anywhere from $6 -7 million. He said a portion of the fire levy helps pay for the building and a new tuck.

“It’s just magnificent. It’s really something to be proud of, that’s one modern looking structure, so we are pretty happy with it,” said Mayor Rappold.

Rappold said they are hoping for a grand opening sometime in July, alongside the dedication of the new fire truck.

