BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Gabe Osabuohien made a stop in Beckley as part of his ‘County Roads Stop’.

Students at Crescent Elementary School got a visit from the West Virginia star on Friday, April 8, 2022. The kids at Crescent Elementary were able to give him high fives and ask questions. Osabuohien told the kids if you work hard, give it everything you got, you are going to end up where you want to be.

Osabuohien said his time in the Mountain State is coming to an end so he wanted to give back to the community and the fans that have been cheering him on since he became a Mountaineer.

“I am just trying to see all the fans before I leave and before I play my pro career. They show so much support the year that is why I give back and get the chance to see everybody,” Gabe Osabuohien,

Osabuohien made a few other stops at schools in Beckley and will be at Calacinos on Friday starting at 6 p.m. if you want to drop in and meet him!