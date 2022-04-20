FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — Almost Summer in Almost Heaven festival isn’t the only activity planned for Saturday, April 23, 2022, at the fair grounds. The Courthouse Farmers Market plans to kick off their season that day as well.

Farmers from around the Greenbrier River Valley are set to converge on the Free Parking Area of the State Fair of West Virginia fairgrounds beginning at 8 a.m. and noon.

Courthouse Farmers Market Manager Mary Surbaugh was excited to bring back the staple farmers market showcasing her farmers.

“A lot of our farmers are from Pocahontas County down to Monroe. They stretch from Hillsborough all the way down to Lindside We have the best farmers. Some of the most dedicated farmers are already out. That’s why you don’t see them from daylight till dark,” said Surbaugh.

The market features fresh leafy greens, onions, ramps, and even breads and bagels. Selections continue to grow as the season gets underway.

Surbaugh said it just so happens the first Saturday of the market opens on Earth Day. A fitting symbol to honor her farmers’ love of the planet. The market runs every Saturday, rain or shine, until October.

For those who are interested in participating in the market as a vendor or want help getting started in farming, Surbaugh encourages you to reach out to her office. Her group works out of the WVU Greenbrier Extension Service building located in the Free Parking Area of the fairgrounds in Fairlea.

Be sure to follow along with the Courthouse Farmers Market over on their Facebook page for updates, ask questions, and sneak peaks at weekly offerings.