COVID-19 vaccines arrive, put to use in Greenbrier County

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Not only is the vaccine here, but it is already being put to use.

Dr. Bridgett Morrison is the health officer in Greenbrier county. Now, she is part of the first group of people in the country to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

“For us in health care, this is the light at the end of the tunnel,” said Dr. Morrison.

Morrison was joined by four other women who work for the Greenbrier County Health department. Everyone who got the shot said they were surprised by how quick and painless it was.

Nikki Dolan, R.N. and Director of Nursing at Greenbrier County Health Department, said they were not thinking about the actual shot, but rather this moment in history of which they were now a part.

“I think it is really going to turn things around, and we want to lead by example,” Dolan said.

Morrison said they will follow the protocol set by the Governor’s vaccine allocation plan and those on the front lines dealing with COVID-19 will be the first to receive the shot.

“So it is beyond important that we are now getting these vaccines and are able to get them out and get them into our front line people and our first responders,” said Morrison.

Morrison said the arrival and implementation of the vaccines comes at a perfect time for Greenbrier County

“We have been hit with a significant influx of cases really so for us it is really important and it is for everyone across the nation to get these in and get these started, and it is really phenomenal point and a pivotal point that we have gotten them and gotten them this quickly,” Morrison explained.

Some people across the country are skeptical about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine. In response, Dr. Morrison cited studies she hopes will put people’s minds at ease.

“After you get the second shot within 28 days, you will have almost 90 to 95 percent immunity to COVID-19,” said Morrison.

She advised everyone to receive the vaccine when it becomes available. Dr. Morrison said she believes it is the best way to protect your friends and family, and it may be the quickest way to return to a normal life.