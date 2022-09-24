TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)– The ninth annual Crab Orchard Corn Maze and Pisgah Pumpkin Patch is open for the fall season.

Featured attractions are two corn mazes, wagon rides, a pumpkin patch to pick those perfect pumpkins, and even a Pumpkin Chuckin event where you can send your pumpkin to the sky.

Ticket proceeds help support the Historic Crab Orchard Museum in Tazewell County.

“Everyone always is anxious to see what our theme is and this year’s theme is Bee-Amazed and that’s BEE-AMAZED and it’s all about the honeybee and the other bees and teaching the children about the pollinations and what bees do for us and our ecosystem,” said Cynthia Farmer, the executive director of the museum..

The patch is located on Pisgah Road and is open Friday through Sunday.

Tickets are five dollars for children and ten dollars for adults.