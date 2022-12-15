BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — If you still have yet to finish your holiday shopping and need to cross some things off your Christmas list, one local school put together a way to do so.

In the spring of 2022, vendors and artists alike gathered at Beckley-Stratton middle school for a craft and vendor fair. Now, more than fifty small business owners are set to fill the halls once again to put their passions on a pedestal and provide some last-minute gift options.

The money from the booth fees goes toward the school’s athletic department, while cash from concessions goes toward the band and choir programs.

“These kids really step up to the plate they come volunteer their time to help out with the event they help our vendors carry in and out their items as well as working different items within the show so it is a great way for the kids to give back to the community and let them see we are not just teaching them within the walls of the classroom but within the walls of the school,” said Amy Shumate, a health teacher at Beckley-Stratton Middle school and a small business owner.

Christmas at B.E.S.T kicks off at nine in the morning on Saturday, December 17, 2022, and runs until four in the afternoon.