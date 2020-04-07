Crafters’ initiative to make masks in Pocahontas County takes off around the globe

POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – A self taught sewer’s initiative to create masks for essential workers in Pocahontas County is now going global.

At the beginning of March, middle school teacher, Derek Trull, started a Facebook group called Pocahontas County Crafters for a Cause. By doing so, he recruited other people and donors who joined him in making personal protective gear for local healthcare workers and nursing homes.

But, as more people saw the group and made donations, they started receiving inquiries from healthcare workers in other states, and countries.

“Personally, I know of them going to California, Washington State, Florida, South Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Michigan..one in Canada,” Trull said.

They plan on making masks for as long as they are needed throughout this pandemic.

For more on how to make an inquiry, you can visit their Facebook page. People can also make a donation at their fundraising page.