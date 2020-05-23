UPDATE: Three injured in accident on Route 19

DANIELS, WV UPDATE 5/23/2020 @ 12:41 p.m.: Dispatchers confirm the accident has been cleared and three people were transported to a local hospital.

The extent of their injuries are unknown.

DANIELS, WV (WVNS) – Crews are on scene of a three car accident in front of Tudors Biscuit World along U.S 19 in Daniels.

Dispatchers told 59 News the call came in at 11:27 a.m. One car did rollover and the driver was trapped inside. No injuries are confirmed at this time.

Raleigh County Sheriff’s Deputies, Beaver Volunteer Fire Department and Jan Care ambulance responded.

