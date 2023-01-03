BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley-Raleigh County Emergency Services officials released the daily water distribution list for the affected areas as of Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

The Trap Hill Fire Department will be distributing drinking water from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The Gospel Lighthouse in Sundial, located at 8461 Coal River Road, will be distributing drinking water from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

A mobile shower trailer will be setup at Lester Fire Department from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. You must bring your own toiletries and towel for the mobile shower trailer.

Non-potable water tankers will be setup at: Helen Park, Whitesville Fire Department, Sophia Fire Department, Coal River Fire Department, and the Trap Hill Fire Department. For more information, visit Beckley-Raleigh County Emergency Services’ Facebook.

Stick with 59News for more updates!