BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A little bit of rain to start the day could not stop the latest installment of Fridays in the Park.

It was all about dancing at Word Park, as people came from all around Raleigh county and beyond to join in on the fun.

Seniors from both the Raleigh County and Mercer County Commissions on Aging showcased their wide array of line-dancing routines. They even invited brave crowd members up to join them.

No matter their age, these seniors said line dancing helps to widen their smile and put a spring in their step.

“You know if it wasn’t for the girls I couldn’t make it, because you know they inspire me. But you know it is a lot of fun and I love doing it,” said Richard Moorefield, who began line dancing 26 years ago.

The day came to an end with a surprise showing from Theatre WV promoting their performance of the Wizard of OZ.

If you missed the fun on Friday, July 29, 2022 you can find the remaining days here.