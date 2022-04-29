DANIELS, WV (WVNS) – Daniels elementary school held a lesson on kindness while also giving a neat physics lesson.

Throughout the month of April, parents and students at Daniels Elementary collected full cereal boxes. The boxes were used set up a domino line to illustrate how one good act can affect others around them.

Shawna Shockney, a para-professional at Daniels Elementary said the activity is to illustrate at school, we are all family.