Dates announced for the 2020 Military Tribute at the Greenbrier

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS)- It’s time to put these dates in your calendar.

Officials have announced the dates for A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier. The 2020 tournament will begin September 7th and run through September 13th.

This will be the second year in a row that the tournament is held in the month of September as opposed to July.

Joaquin Neimann is the defending champion. More than 150 players will compete against Neimann for the title in September 2020. A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier will be held at The Old White TPC.