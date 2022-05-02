FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A Deepwater man faces multiple felony charges in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident.

According to Sheriff Mike Fridley on Monday afternoon May 2, 2022, deputies were called on the possible burglary of several storage units in Adena Village in Mount Carbon. When they got to the scene, they found a door that was forced open. They then found and caught a man trying to run from the area.

Once they caught the man, they identified him as Lonnie J. Smith, who had active felony warrants from an incident on Sunday, April 17, 2022.

According to Sheriff Fridley, on that day, deputies responded to a call about a possibly stolen U-haul truck on Boonesborough Rd in Deepwater. Deputies found the vehicle and confirmed it was stolen from Ohio. Inside the truck, they found items stolen from a nearby house. According to Sheriff Fridley, witnesses said Smith operated the vehicle for several days.

According to Sheriff Fridley, Smith was charged with the felony offenses of Grand Larceny, Burglary, and Transferring or Receiving Stolen Property Across State Lines for the incident on April 17. Smith was charged with the felony offense of Burglary for what happened on May 2. Smith was transported to Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through their Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.