Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate votes in Raleigh County

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A candidate for U.S. Senate exercised her right to vote in Raleigh County on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.

Paula Jean Swearengin is the democratic candidate for U.S. Senate. She voted early in Raleigh County.

She emphasized the importance of this general election. Swearengin said this election is about voting for West Virginia, not for a certain party.

“It’s time for us to come together. We can make a change this election, we have to get out and vote and vote with our morals,” Swearengin said.

Swearengin said she is grateful for the support she received in the area. She said she is ready for whatever might come in the next few days.