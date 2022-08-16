TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)– Before you take back-to-school pictures with your child, make sure you do so in a safe manner.

Ron Holt is the School Safety Coordinator and a Lieutenant with the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office. He said there may be dangers out on social media and the internet we do not see.

He said he understands parents are proud of their children heading off to the classroom but you still want to be careful and not overshare.

“Be aware that oversharing may give people who don’t have the best intentions for your child and the ability to see where they go to school. Maybe don’t share what teacher they have or what particular school they may be attending for that school year so just be aware,” said Holt.

Another thing you may not want to share is your child’s favorite after-school activities or hobbies.