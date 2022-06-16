LEWIS COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) — An Upshur County Deputy was shot in the leg late Thursday morning in an incident on I-79 near Weston that at one point shut down all lanes of traffic on both sides of the highway.

A witness who spoke with 12 News said he watched a shooter get shot by law enforcement, then fall over. 12 News Reporter Harley Benda reports the Medical Examiner is on the scene.

Officials did confirm the suspect in the incident is down but did not confirm what happened.

Benda also reported seeing a helicopter circling the scene.

As of noon, the northbound lanes were closed “indefinitely”, but one lane of I-79 southbound has reopened. Northbound traffic has been detoured onto U.S. Route 19 according to West Virginia State Police.

The whole incident happened in Lewis County, even though an Upshur County Deputy was shot, officials say.

12 News crews report all on-ramps at Exit 99 are blocked.

Law enforcement was able to use the median to get drivers stuck on I-79 north onto I-79 south and off the highway.

