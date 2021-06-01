Destination Downtown Oak Hill to host White Oak Trail Expo

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — As COVID-19 restrictions continue to ease, more events cancelled last year are getting the chance to return. That includes an annual tradition in Fayette County.

For more than a decade, the White Oak Trail Expo highlighted local businesses. on Saturday, June 5, 2021, vendors will set up all along the rail trail. While people are discouraged from biking, they are encouraged to walk through the 200-plus vendors at the event.

“I think it is because people want to get out, these vendors haven’t be able to do anything for a year or more, and do any events and for some of them that is the extra income they use for their families,” said Adam Hodges with Destination Downtown Oak Hill.

The expo runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 5. It is free for everyone to enjoy.