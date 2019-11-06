Detroit murder suspect arrested in Rupert

RUPERT, WV (WVNS) — A drug raid in Rupert, WV leads to the arrest of four suspects, including one man wanted for murder in Michigan. The long-term investigation ended at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 at 11:30 a.m.

Members of the Greenbrier County Drugs and Violent Crimes Task Force executed the search warrant. The initial entry into the home was handled by the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Officer SWAT team.

James Martin

During the search, officers found several handguns and a loaded tactical shotgun. They also found methamphetamine, marijuana, digital scales and around $3,000 in cash. Baggies of meth and a handgun were found in a parked vehicle occupied by James Martin.

Renondo “Jose” Ventour

Renondo “Jose” Ventour, 22, of Detroit, Michigan was arrested on a charge of possession with intent to deliver heroin. He is also charged as a fugitive from justice from the state of Michigan where he is facing a charge of first degree murder.

Dekarie “Jesus” Kennedy

Also from Detroit, 23-year-old Dekarie “Jesus” Kennedy was arrested. He facing the same charges as Ventour. Kennedy is wanted in Michigan for a felony drug offense and is a suspect in a separate homicide investigation.

Jordan Killen

Jordan Killen, 27, and James Martin, 30, both of Rupert, WV were also arrested. Killen is charged with dealing heroin and Martin is charged with dealing meth.

All four suspects are being held in the Southern Regional Jail. Ventour and Kennedy are being held on $100,000 bond each. The bonds for Killen and Martin are $25,000 each.