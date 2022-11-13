BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Sunday, November 13, 2022, was the last day of Dinosaur Adventures, and families from around the area came out to have some fun.

Animatronic dinosaurs moved around while the sounds of their growls filled the air of the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.

Kids dug for fossilized rocks, got their faces painted, and even rode on the back of a dinosaur, all while getting up close and personal with these incredible creatures which once roamed the earth.

“It was a blessing because our son is infatuated by dinosaurs so whenever he first walked in and saw it, his face lit up, doing all of the activities and just seeing him smiling and laughing and having a good time,” said Cam Shannon about his son, Jonah. “I’m very glad that we decided to come out here.”

It is safe to say that the people who attended had a dino-sized good time.