BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– If you are hunting for a job in southern West Virginia April 23, 2022, maybe your lucky day.

The Inaugural Diversity Exchange Career and Job fair is set to take place in Conference Room A, at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center

The event is focused on helping businesses find a diverse array of employees who bring a variety of skills and backgrounds to the workplace.

“Diversity is the diversity of experience, diversity of thought, casting your net wide,” said event organizer Tina Pannell. “That’s my reason for diversity, is getting a different type of person in the position that can yield the best results.”

Food Lion, Walmart, Pizza Hut, and other local businesses will be in attendance and ready to find new employees.

The event takes place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

If your business is interested in hosting a booth at the Diversity Exchange Career and Job Fair, contact Tina Pannell at diversityexchange2022@gmail.com