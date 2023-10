BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — It is time to get into the fall spirit with the city of Beckley’s Downtown Scarecrow Decorating contest.

City officials asked businesses to register by October 20, 2023. Decorated scarecrows will be put up on October 22, 2023.

You can vote for the ones you like on the Beckley Events Facebook page’s 2023 scarecrow album. Voting is open on October 23, 2023 until noon on Halloween.