Drainage problems at local cemetery concern Fayette County residents

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — For those who live on the street directly behind High Lawn Cemetery, heavy rainfall can become a problem in more ways than one.

One of the drains in the back of the cemetery has a blockage. Residents said this causes water to run into their backyards.

“It’s a dump. It’s no better than the landfill they got over in Beckley,” said one concerned resident.

“This whole area out here never looked the way it did until a few years ago,” said Amanda Ruleman, another concerned resident.

These are just a few of the things residents had to say about how their property has changed over time. They expressed their concerns to both the city leaders and the owner of the cemetery. While the residents feel heard, they say they are still desperate for change.

“I would just ask them to either fix the draniage you already have or put in proper drainage. This is not proper to the point where it is running off in other peoples yards,” said Ruleman.

Because the drain and pipe in question are located on private property, there is not much city officials are able to do. Michael Phares became the owner of the cemetery last year. He said he is aware of the problem, and made attempts in the past to fix it.

“There is also some concern with how the water sheds off of the backside of the cemetery, which I can totally understand from the residents standpoint,” said Phares.

This is not the only problem the blockage creates. Phares is a third generation cemeterian and wants to make sure the drainage problem does not affect the graves.

“We also don’t want our cemetary flooded. We dont want any standing water on anyone’s loved one’s graves. This is something we take real serious,” said Phares

Phares said he is working on plans to solve both problems. While some may be temporary, he wants to do what he can to combat the drainage problem.

“So we are going to do a temporary fix for now so that no graves will be flooded. We will be digging a simple drainage ditch, but then we will also be putting in a box culvert and tying into the city storm system,” said Phares.