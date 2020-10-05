Drive-in movie coming to Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The city of Beckley is hosting a drive-in movie event Saturday, October 10, 2020.

People can pull their cars up to the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention center and get in the Halloween spirit. Organizers are showing the movie “Hocus Pocus.” That will air at 7 p.m.

The movie is free, but viewers have to pick up a car pass beforehand since there are only 50 spaces available.

Passes can be picked up at the Youth museum Thursday, October 1 to Sunday, October 4 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Wednesday, October 7 to Saturday, October 10, or as long as car passes are still available.