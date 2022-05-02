GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Progress continues on the construction in Mercer County and Raleigh County on the West Virginia Turnpike.

Road work on the northbound lanes of I-77 north of in the area of the Bluestone Bridge and Camp Creek exit began in early April 2022.

Crews were tasked with the rebuild of the mile-long stretch of highway from the base.

West Virginia Parkways Authority Executive Director Jeff Miller said crews are ready to pour pavement on the reconstructed left lane at the beginning of May 2022.

“You know we have a very short window of time to complete really big projects like this on the WV turnpike because we never want to do it during mid-summer and the real peak travel times, and then of course we can’t start anything until after winter,” said Miller.

Miller said this project should be complete by the end of May 2022.

He added they are scheduled to complete a bridge deck replacement on the northbound lane of I-77 right after the Ghent exit, on Monday, May 2, 2022. Then they plan to begin a similar project on the southbound lane before the Ghent exit.