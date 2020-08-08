Lead mechanic for ‘Dukes of Hazard’ General Lee car stops in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The man in charge of the iconic bright orange General Lee car from the show ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ cruised into Beckley on Saturday, August 8, 2020.

Lead Mechanic and Stunt man, Tom Sarmento, made a stop at SignArc to meet fans of the show that aired from 1979-1985. Normally, he participates in the annual Duke Fest, but with the COVID-19 pandemic they are doing less shows.



He told 59 News he loves getting to talk with fans.

“We have a lot of fun and I just love people asking questions, I usually can answer most everything about the show, ” Sarmento said. “I don’t get into it about what the actors did or anything that wasn’t my job. I was the dirty guy.”

More than 300 General Lees were used on the set and only a few are left! There were also two replica General Lee cars and one of them is owned by West Virginia Senator Mark Maynard who was also at the meet and greet.