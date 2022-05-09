FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – Early voting numbers are down in West Virginia. Here in the southern part of the state that trend held up.

Fayette County Clerk Michelle Holly said the county saw about two hundred fewer early votes cast this year than in the 2018 primaries. Holly added midterms, and especially primaries often get the lowest turnout, but the 2022 primaries saw an abnormally low turnout.

“We’re seeing maybe about a 10% drop from the 2018 election, which was also a midterm primary, so I feel like that’s pretty comparable. “We had about 1,300 people or so turn out to early vote this time,” said Holly.

Holly said Fayette county had almost fifteen hundred early votes cast four years ago. She speculated the low turnout for early voting may be a sign that voter turnout could also be low for the May 10, 2022 primary election.