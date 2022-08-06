BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The Beckley-Raleigh County Convention center was the home to all things creepy, crawly, and spooky on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

The Wonders Oddities expo was in town, as vendors sold art, bones, potions and more.

Sadie Lane, who refers to herself as the queen of the wasteland, came in full costume to sell her goods, and she says it’s great to celebrate with a community of people who shared her love for weird things.

“Isn’t it a beautiful thing to express yourself no matter how odd or weird? And to find a community that will express themselves with you, how beautiful is that? And that we live in a world that we are able to do that?” said Lane.

While some vendors were locals from West Virginia, others came from all across the country to participate in the event.